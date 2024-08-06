Police Arrest 3 After Deadly Gas Explosion at Sverdlovsk Region Apartment Block

Three utility company employees were arrested for safety violations related to a deadly gas explosion at an apartment block in the Sverdlovsk region, law enforcement authorities said Tuesday.

At least 10 people including children were killed after a gas explosion ripped through a five-story panel building in the industrial city of Nizhny Tagil on Thursday. Eight people remain hospitalized, including three in serious condition.

“A gas service master and two fitters were detained,” police investigators said. The three utility company employees face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of safety violations charges.