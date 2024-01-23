Two Dead in Russian Jet Crash in Afghanistan – Official

Two people who were initially unaccounted for in a Russian plane crash over the weekend in the mountainous northeast of Afghanistan are now reported to have died in the air disaster, according to Afghan officials.

The Falcon 10 business jet was believed to be carrying six people on a hospital flight from India to Uzbekistan and Russia before communication with it was lost on Saturday evening.

Four people survived, while two were initially reported as unaccounted for by Russia's air transport agency Rosaviatsia.

"Of the six people on board the aircraft, tentatively, four are alive. They have various injuries. The fate of two people is being looked into," Rosaviatsia said Sunday, citing the Russian embassy in Afghanistan.