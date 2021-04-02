Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Surgeons Perform Open-Heart Surgery During Hospital Blaze

The fire spread across the roof of the hospital in the city of Blagoveschensk. Emergency Situations Ministry

Surgeons in Russia’s Far East successfully performed an open-heart surgery despite the outbreak of a major fire in their hospital Friday.

A wiring malfunction is believed to have caused the fire at the cardiac surgery center in the city of Blagoveschensk, regional prosecutors told state media. Around 120 personnel and patients were evacuated as the blaze spread across 1,600 square meters of the building’s roof.

Authorities said 59 firefighters contained the blaze. Emergency Situations Ministry
The team of eight surgeons, who had already started operating on their patient, remained in the first-floor operating room to complete the procedure as it couldn’t be halted early, the city’s mayor said on Telegram. 

The operation was completed successfully and the surgeons and their patient were evacuated from the building, Interfax cited a source as saying. The patient was transferred to a regional hospital for postoperative care in stable condition, the source added.

The fire was contained with the help of 59 firefighters and 28 pieces of equipment, the Emergency Situations Ministry told the state-run TASS news agency.

Amur region Governor Vasily Orlov is now preparing awards for the doctors, he wrote on his Telegram channel.

