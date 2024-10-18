Support The Moscow Times!
Cargo Ship Capsizes in Russia’s Far East, Killing 2 Crewmen

Russian Emergencies Ministry

A cargo ship capsized off the coast of Far East Russia’s Sakhalin island, killing at least two crewmen, the state-run Interfax news agency reported Friday, citing emergency services.

Earlier, Sakhalin region Governor Valery Limarenko said the Grigory Lotsov, which was loaded with crushed stone and sand, sank off the coast of Sakhalin’s Korsakovsky District. 

Limarenko said seven crewmen were on board the vessel when it capsized, and rescuers managed to save three of them. 

Interfax, citing emergency services, later reported that rescuers found the bodies of at least two of the four missing crewmen, with the search for the two remaining sailors ongoing.

Law enforcement officials in Russia’s Far East said the Grigory Lotsov capsized at around 2:00 p.m. local time Friday as it approached a port in the Sakhalin region. Authorities launched an investigation into the sinking.

Photos released by law enforcement showed the upturned hull of the cargo ship in the sea, with the rudder and propeller visible above the water.

