Powerful Storm Pummels Russia’s Far East

A powerful storm flooded and knocked out power in households in Far East Russia’s Sakhalin region, authorities said Friday.
Video shared on social media showed heavy rains and flooding in the region’s largest city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.
More than 5,000 residents were left without electricity after emergency crews restored power for 13,500 people, according to the Sakhalin region’s administration.
There were no casualties, the Sakhalin region’s emergency situations ministry said.
Governor Valery Limarenko imposed a city-wide state of emergency and additional crews were dispatched to deal with the flooding.
Regional emergency officials forecast further flooding in parts of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk into Friday evening.
Russia's Far East regions have faced intense storms in recent months, with scientists saying that the onset of El Nino, a climate pattern that warms sea surface temperatures, is likely contributing to more powerful storms.
The Primorye region, which had for weeks been under a region-wide state of emergency due to flooding caused by typhoons, was hit particularly hard in September and August.