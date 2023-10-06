Powerful Storm Pummels Russia’s Far East

A powerful storm flooded and knocked out power in households in Far East Russia’s Sakhalin region, authorities said Friday.

Video shared on social media showed heavy rains and flooding in the region’s largest city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

More than 5,000 residents were left without electricity after emergency crews restored power for 13,500 people, according to the Sakhalin region’s administration.

There were no casualties, the Sakhalin region’s emergency situations ministry said.