Flash Floods Cause Major Power Outage in Far East Russia

Flash floods have struck Far East Russia’s Primorye region for the second time this month, causing major power outages in the territory’s administrative center of Vladivostok on Friday.

A total of 70,000 out of the 600,000 residents of Vladivostok were left without electricity over an eight-hour period, said the Primorye region’s prosecutor’s office.

It was reported that two weeks' worth of precipitation fell in just a few hours of rainfall.

Footage shared by Vladivostok’s Newsvl.ru news website showed extensive flooding, as well as damaged infrastructure and residential homes. Roads, parking lots and bridges were seen overflowing with water.

A preliminary investigation was launched into a damaged bridge.