Flood-Hit Region in Russia's Far East Declares Emergency to Expand Disaster Relief

Authorities in the flood-stricken Primorye region of Russia's Far East on Tuesday declared a state of emergency to expand relief efforts following an outcry by local residents in affected areas.

Governor Oleg Kozhemyako promised higher payouts to families whose homes were damaged by tropical storm Khanun, which pummeled the Primorye region last week, triggering evacuations and causing a deadly dam burst.

“The regional emergency will allow increased support measures for the population affected by flooding,” Kozhemyako said during a meeting with an official from Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry.

“Municipal resources won’t be able to cope given the extent of the damage,” the governor added.