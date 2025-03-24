Snowstorm Slams Far East’s Kamchatka, Grounding Flights and Stranding Motorists

A powerful snowstorm battered Russia’s Far East Kamchatka Peninsula, bringing travel to a halt and triggering avalanche warnings in the mountainous region.

Between Sunday afternoon and Monday night, meteorologists reported that 60% of the region’s average monthly snowfall blanketed the capital, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, with winds reaching speeds of 23 meters per second (51.4 miles per hour).

The storm grounded domestic flights until at least Tuesday and paralyzed municipal transportation. Emergency Situations Ministry vehicles replaced some of the city’s buses as authorities urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and advised employers to allow remote work.

Some locals, however, refused to let the extreme weather dictate their plans. Residents were spotted navigating the snow-covered streets on snowmobiles and snowboards — while at least one defiant cyclist braved the storm in a t-shirt and shorts.