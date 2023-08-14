Flooding in Russia's Far East Triggers Evacuations

More than 2,500 people have been evacuated due to flooding in parts of the Primorye region in Russia's Far East, emergency officials said Monday.
At least three people are believed to have drowned after heavy rains brought by tropical storm Khanun pummeled Russia’s Primorye region late last week.
More than 4,600 homes were flooded and 28 towns and cities were cut off from roads and other transport networks, according to the Primorye region branch of Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry.
“Overall, more than 2,500 people including 582 children were evacuated from flooded households,” the ministry said in a statement.
Authorities set up 12 shelters, where nearly 450 people including 114 children have been temporarily relocated.
Ninety-one apartment buildings and 1,730 private homes remained without power in some of the worst-hit areas.
The city of Ussuriysk, located some 75 kilometers from Primorye's capital Vladivostok, saw its worst flooding in a decade, according to the state-run TASS news agency.
The Emergency Situations Ministry said floodwaters had begun to recede in Ussuriysk and other parts of Primorye by Monday, with the exception of the Malinovka River near the village of Rakitnoye.
AFP contributed reporting.