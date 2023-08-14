Flooding in Russia's Far East Triggers Evacuations

More than 2,500 people have been evacuated due to flooding in parts of the Primorye region in Russia's Far East, emergency officials said Monday.

At least three people are believed to have drowned after heavy rains brought by tropical storm Khanun pummeled Russia’s Primorye region late last week.

More than 4,600 homes were flooded and 28 towns and cities were cut off from roads and other transport networks, according to the Primorye region branch of Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry.

“Overall, more than 2,500 people including 582 children were evacuated from flooded households,” the ministry said in a statement.