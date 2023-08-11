Tropical Storm Brings Flooding to Russia's Far East

Heavy rains brought by tropical storm Khanun have led to flooding in parts of the Primorye region in Russia's Far East, media outlets reported Friday.
Emergency officials warned that the situation was worsening in several flood-hit districts due to continuing rainfall. No casualties or evacuation orders were reported.
Video shared by the independent news outlet Govorit NeMoskva showed traffic disruptions from overflowing rivers, panic-stricken animals and home entrances blocked by excess water.
In the town of Ussuriysk, located some 75 kilometers from Primorye's capital Vladivostok, a prison was inundated, with video shared online showing prison guards forcing inmates to pull them on horse carriages “so that their feet wouldn’t get wet.”
Govorit NeMoskva reported that a shelter housing 700 animals was “sinking,” while volunteers tried to save them before the arrival of rescue workers.
Tropical storm Khanun on Thursday swept over the Korean Peninsula, which borders the Primorye region, after pummeling Japan earlier this week.
Authorities in Primorye urged tourists and residents to refrain from traveling by car for the duration of a three-day flood warning in the region.