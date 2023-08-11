Tropical Storm Brings Flooding to Russia's Far East

Heavy rains brought by tropical storm Khanun have led to flooding in parts of the Primorye region in Russia's Far East, media outlets reported Friday.

Emergency officials warned that the situation was worsening in several flood-hit districts due to continuing rainfall. No casualties or evacuation orders were reported.

Video shared by the independent news outlet Govorit NeMoskva showed traffic disruptions from overflowing rivers, panic-stricken animals and home entrances blocked by excess water.