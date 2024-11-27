‘Blizzard of the Century’ Blankets Far East Russia’s Amur Region

The capital city of Far East Russia’s Amur region was blanketed under heavy snow on Wednesday, in what officials are calling the “blizzard of the century.”

Authorities in Blagoveshchensk declared a state of emergency after a total of 36 millimeters of precipitation — or roughly 36cm (14 inches) of snow on the ground — had fallen in the city since Monday. That amount of snowfall beat the city’s previous single-day record of 18 millimeters set in 1935.

“This level of snowfall hasn’t been seen here in 100 years,” city authorities in Blagoveshchensk said.

Amur region Governor Vasily Orlov canceled all public events and suspended dozens of bus routes. He also urged employers to follow schools and universities in switching to remote work.