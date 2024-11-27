‘Blizzard of the Century’ Blankets Far East Russia’s Amur Region

The capital city of Far East Russia’s Amur region was blanketed under heavy snow on Wednesday, in what officials are calling the “blizzard of the century.”
Authorities in Blagoveshchensk declared a state of emergency after a total of 36 millimeters of precipitation — or roughly 36cm (14 inches) of snow on the ground — had fallen in the city since Monday. That amount of snowfall beat the city’s previous single-day record of 18 millimeters set in 1935.
“This level of snowfall hasn’t been seen here in 100 years,” city authorities in Blagoveshchensk said.
Amur region Governor Vasily Orlov canceled all public events and suspended dozens of bus routes. He also urged employers to follow schools and universities in switching to remote work.
Although flights at Blagoveshchensk airport remain operational, authorities warned of potential delays.
Meteorologists reported up to 66 millimeters of precipitation across parts of Russia’s Far East, including the Jewish Autonomous Region, with snowbanks in the Amur region reaching a record 38 centimeters (15 inches) — well above the November average of 4 centimeters.
The blizzard is expected to continue through Thursday, with emergency services predicting it may not subside until Friday.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.