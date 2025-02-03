Weeklong Snowstorm Buries Homes, Disrupts Services in Russia’s Far East

A powerful snowstorm buried homes and disrupted essential services in Russia’s Far East last week, regional media reported Monday, as local authorities prepared for another winter storm.

Heavy snowfall began last Tuesday, blanketing the Sakhalin region capital city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, as well as surrounding towns and villages. Municipal crews removed at least 430,000 cubic meters (15,185,306 cubic feet) of snow, while local drivers blamed snow removal vehicles for worsening traffic congestion.

In the town of Sokol, north of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, a homeowner found his house completely buried under snow, while in a nearby multi-story residential building, snow sliding off the roof shattered the windows of a ground-floor apartment.