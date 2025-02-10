Emergency Crews Mobilize as Chinese Cargo Ship Runs Aground in Russia’s Far East

Authorities in Far East Russia’s Sakhalin region are preparing to pump fuel from a Chinese cargo ship that ran aground off its coast overnight Sunday.
Sakhalin region Governor Valery Limarenko declared a high alert in the Nevelsky district, where the bulk carrier An Yang 2 with 20 crew members became stranded 200 meters (650 feet) offshore.
The ship is carrying 700 metric tons of fuel oil, 100 tons of diesel fuel and 1,000 tons of coal, but no spills have been reported so far.
Limarenko said emergency crews began installing booms around the vessel on Monday to prevent a potential spill, though storm conditions have prevented rescuers from reaching the ship.
“We expect the waves to calm by evening or nighttime so we can get closer to the vessel and decide what to do,” Limarenko said in a video posted on Telegram.
“The vessel’s owners have given us permission in advance to collect all the fuel on board,” he added, without naming the company. One of the governor’s aides said that the fuel will be stored in Sakhalin until the ship’s owner claims it.
Limarenko said he expects the rescue operation to begin Tuesday.
