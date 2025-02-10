Emergency Crews Mobilize as Chinese Cargo Ship Runs Aground in Russia’s Far East

Authorities in Far East Russia’s Sakhalin region are preparing to pump fuel from a Chinese cargo ship that ran aground off its coast overnight Sunday.

Sakhalin region Governor Valery Limarenko declared a high alert in the Nevelsky district, where the bulk carrier An Yang 2 with 20 crew members became stranded 200 meters (650 feet) offshore.

The ship is carrying 700 metric tons of fuel oil, 100 tons of diesel fuel and 1,000 tons of coal, but no spills have been reported so far.