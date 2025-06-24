Kamchatka Tour Firms Say Surprise Military Drills Costing Industry Over $600K

Tour firms in Russia’s Far East say military drills off the Kamchatka Peninsula are costing them tens of millions of rubles in lost revenue due to closures of key maritime routes during peak tourist season.
The Kamchatka Tourism Industry Association (KTIA) said Tuesday that naval exercises by the Russian military have already led to more than 50 million rubles (over $635,000) in losses for local businesses.
Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that the naval drills, involving 40 warships, 30 aircraft and more than 5,000 troops in the Pacific Ocean, would run from June 16 to June 30.
But KTIA said vessel traffic had been halted and Avacha Bay, a major area for sightseeing cruises, had been closed since last Friday without warning to operators.
“People usually book tours three or four months in advance. We didn’t know about the drills until we were suddenly told the sea was closed,” KTIA chairwoman Yelena Lassal told the Telegram news channel Govorit Nemoskva.
Tour companies estimate they are losing at least 50 million rubles per week due to the disruption, while also facing potential lawsuits from tourists and being forced to issue refunds and pay fines for canceled trips.
The KTIA warned that the closures are hitting the local economy hard. Boat tours are a key source of income for the region’s travel industry, which relies heavily on the short summer season to cover operational costs like fuel, maintenance and taxes.
“Every day of good weather in high season is worth its weight in gold,” KTIA said in a statement.
Lassal said some companies tried to implement security protocols such as passenger screening to allow trips to continue, but were still denied permission by the military.
“Around 500 tourists were stuck on boats for five hours today, waiting for clearance that never came,” she said.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.