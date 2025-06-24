Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kamchatka Tour Firms Say Surprise Military Drills Costing Industry Over $600K

Avacha Bay off the coast of Kamchatka. Yelena Vereshchaka / TASS

Tour firms in Russia’s Far East say military drills off the Kamchatka Peninsula are costing them tens of millions of rubles in lost revenue due to closures of key maritime routes during peak tourist season.

The Kamchatka Tourism Industry Association (KTIA) said Tuesday that naval exercises by the Russian military have already led to more than 50 million rubles (over $635,000) in losses for local businesses.

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that the naval drills, involving 40 warships, 30 aircraft and more than 5,000 troops in the Pacific Ocean, would run from June 16 to June 30.

But KTIA said vessel traffic had been halted and Avacha Bay, a major area for sightseeing cruises, had been closed since last Friday without warning to operators.

“People usually book tours three or four months in advance. We didn’t know about the drills until we were suddenly told the sea was closed,” KTIA chairwoman Yelena Lassal told the Telegram news channel Govorit Nemoskva.

Tour companies estimate they are losing at least 50 million rubles per week due to the disruption, while also facing potential lawsuits from tourists and being forced to issue refunds and pay fines for canceled trips.

The KTIA warned that the closures are hitting the local economy hard. Boat tours are a key source of income for the region’s travel industry, which relies heavily on the short summer season to cover operational costs like fuel, maintenance and taxes.

“Every day of good weather in high season is worth its weight in gold,” KTIA said in a statement.

Lassal said some companies tried to implement security protocols such as passenger screening to allow trips to continue, but were still denied permission by the military.

“Around 500 tourists were stuck on boats for five hours today, waiting for clearance that never came,” she said.

Read more about: Kamchatka , Tourism , Far East , Russian military , Regions

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

3 Firefighters Killed as Wildfires Rage in Russia’s Far East 

The Zabaikalsky region currently accounts for more than 87% of the total area engulfed by wildfires across Russia.
1 Min read

Snowstorm Slams Far East’s Kamchatka, Grounding Flights and Stranding Motorists

Between Sunday and Monday, 60% of the region’s average monthly snowfall blanketed the capital city, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
1 Min read

Volcanic Ash Creates ‘Alien’ Landscape at Nature Preserve in Kamchatka

Bezymyanny volcano erupted on Wednesday, with ash spewing up to 12 kilometers into the Earth’s atmosphere.
1 Min read

Volcano in Russia's Far East Spews Huge Ash Plume Into Atmosphere

The Klyuchevskaya volcano, one of the world's most active volcanoes, began erupting in late June
1 Min read