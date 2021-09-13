4 Killed in Siberia Plane Crash

Four people were killed and 12 others injured Sunday after a plane crashed in eastern Siberia, Russian authorities said.

The L-410 plane carrying 16 people on a short-range flight crashed during a second landing attempt in the Irkutsk region, trapping passengers inside. The Czech-made aircraft operated jointly by the regional airlines SiLA and Aeroservis was flying from the city of Irkutsk to the Kazachinskoye village.

“The plane crashed on an island in a river from a low altitude in conditions of thick fog,” the Kommersant business daily wrote.

Emergency crews were dispatched shortly after the incident was reported before midnight local time, but were hampered from immediately accessing the site by weather conditions.