Major Vehicle Pile-Up Leaves 4 Dead in Northwestern Russia

A crash involving dozens of vehicles along a highway in northwestern Russia’s Novgorod region has left at least four people dead, including a child, and six others injured, authorities said Monday.

The deadly crash took place around 30 kilometers northwest of the city of Novogord at 2:40 p.m. local time, according to law enforcement officials in the Novgorod region, who said they were still investigating the causes of the multi-vehicle pile-up.

Moscow-bound traffic along the M11 federal highway, which connects the Russian capital to St. Petersburg, was blocked.