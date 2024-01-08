Major Vehicle Pile-Up Leaves 4 Dead in Northwestern Russia

A crash involving dozens of vehicles along a highway in northwestern Russia’s Novgorod region has left at least four people dead, including a child, and six others injured, authorities said Monday.
The deadly crash took place around 30 kilometers northwest of the city of Novogord at 2:40 p.m. local time, according to law enforcement officials in the Novgorod region, who said they were still investigating the causes of the multi-vehicle pile-up.
Moscow-bound traffic along the M11 federal highway, which connects the Russian capital to St. Petersburg, was blocked.
Videos and photos shared by traffic police showed dozens of dented cars on a snowy highway.
Novgorod region Governor Andrei Nikitin said the crash involved some 50 vehicles.
Regional prosecutors launched a preliminary investigation into the crash, Nikitin wrote on the messaging app Telegram, adding that motorists stuck in traffic could stay at emergency warming centers and would be provided with food.
Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said its local branch launched a preliminary investigation into safety violations.