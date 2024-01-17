Huge Steam Clouds, Boiling Water Engulf Streets of Novosibirsk

Huge clouds of steam billowed from the streets of Novosibirsk on Wednesday after a pipe carrying boiling water for heating homes burst, marking the second such incident in the Siberian city over the past week.

A gush of steam, described as a “geyser” on social media, reached as high as the seventh floor of nearby apartment blocks when the heating pipe burst not far from the center of Novosibirsk, Russia's third-largest city.

“A defect occurred on a pipeline 700 millimeters in diameter,” Novosibirsk's mayor's office said on the social network Vkontakte, adding that hot water and heat will be “reduced” until Wednesday evening.

It later said 200 homes in the affected area were left without heating as utility services worked to fix the damaged pipe.