Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Arrests Gold Mine Director After Collapse Traps Workers

Rescue and search workers at the Pioneer mine. Russian Emergencies Ministry

The managing director of a gold mine where 13 workers have been trapped for a week has been arrested over safety violations, investigators in Far East Russia’s Amur region said Monday.

“The managing director was detained in the Amur region on suspicion of violating safety requirements during operations at the Pioneer mine,” said the local branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes.

It did not identify the managing director by name, though previous reporting has identified him as Alexei Biryukov.

Video released by the Investigative Committee showed the managing director with a blurred face being informed about the charges against him and escorted by masked and unmasked law enforcement agents.

He faces up to seven years in prison if found guilty.

Rescuers have been unable to establish contact with the 13 Pioneer miners since the rock collapse on March 18.

Citing an unidentified emergency service source, Russia’s state-run news agency TASS reported Monday that the miners have likely drowned from flooding.

“A borehole exploration has shown water at a depth of 153 meters. The remaining parts of the mine are likely also flooded,” the source was quoted as saying.

Rescuers have also been evacuated from the mine due to the risk of another collapse, TASS cited its source as saying.

According to RIA Novosti, 1,000 cubic meters of rock have collapsed over the last 24 hours.

Lax safety measures have often led to deadly accidents in Russian mines and factories.

Pioneer is one of the world’s largest gold mines and one of the most productive in Russia.

Read more about: Amur region , Accidents

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

amur region

Russian Rescuers Hope to Reach Trapped Miners ‘In Coming Days’

A rockslide at the Pioneer mine on Monday covered the 13 miners in rubble, with officials saying they believe the workers are still alive.
1 Min read
tragic trend

Timeline: Russia’s Worst Mining Disasters

Russia's vast mining industry has a record of deadly accidents stretching back decades.
fatal incident

4 Dead After Plane Carrying Parachutists Crashes in Siberia

Local prosecutors said that the failure of one of the plane's engines caused the crash.
Mystery Unsolved

Russian Investigators Are Reopening the Dyatlov Pass Case. But What Is It?

Nine hikers died in the mysterious Dyatlov Pass incident in 1959.