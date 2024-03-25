Russia Arrests Gold Mine Director After Collapse Traps Workers

The managing director of a gold mine where 13 workers have been trapped for a week has been arrested over safety violations, investigators in Far East Russia’s Amur region said Monday.

“The managing director was detained in the Amur region on suspicion of violating safety requirements during operations at the Pioneer mine,” said the local branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes.

It did not identify the managing director by name, though previous reporting has identified him as Alexei Biryukov.

Video released by the Investigative Committee showed the managing director with a blurred face being informed about the charges against him and escorted by masked and unmasked law enforcement agents.

He faces up to seven years in prison if found guilty.