Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Rescuers Hope to Reach Trapped Miners ‘In Coming Days’

Government of the Amur Region

Rescue workers drilling through a gold mine in Far East Russia hope to reach over a dozen miners trapped under a rockslide within the coming days, Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said Friday.

A rockslide at the Pioneer mine in the Amur region on Monday covered the 13 miners in rubble, with officials saying they believe the workers are still alive, though no contact has been established with them.

“In the coming days, specialists plan to reach the places where the miners may be found, to assess the gas situation and the presence of water,” Deputy Emergency Situations Minister Anatoly Suprunovsky said.

“The construction of watertight enclosures and soil extraction will continue in the meantime,” he added.

Rescuers have so far advanced 220 meters into the rubble and have not yet determined where exactly the miners may trapped, according to the spokesperson for Amur region Governor Vasily Orlov.

Kurenkov said earlier this week that rescuers were trying to get through 100-200 meters every two hours.

Pioneer is one of the world’s largest gold mines and one of the most productive in Russia.

Officials have opened a criminal investigation into a suspected breach of safety rules.

Lax safety measures have often led to deadly accidents in Russian mines and factories.

Read more about: Amur region , Accidents

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

tragic trend

Timeline: Russia’s Worst Mining Disasters

Russia's vast mining industry has a record of deadly accidents stretching back decades.
underground tragedy

More Than 50 Dead in Siberia Coal Mine Accident

One survivor has been found after all inside the mine were presumed dead.
fatal incident

4 Dead After Plane Carrying Parachutists Crashes in Siberia

Local prosecutors said that the failure of one of the plane's engines caused the crash.
Mystery Unsolved

Russian Investigators Are Reopening the Dyatlov Pass Case. But What Is It?

Nine hikers died in the mysterious Dyatlov Pass incident in 1959.