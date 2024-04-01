Russian Rescuers Call Off Search for Trapped Miners 

Emergency crews have called off the search and rescue operation at a gold mine in Far East Russia’s Amur region, where 13 miners were trapped by a rockslide two weeks ago, the mine’s operator said Monday.

“It was decided to stop the rescue operation at the Pioneer mine on April 1,” operator Pokrovsky Rudnik said in a statement.

“The lives of the rescuers and mine workers involved in the operation are in danger due to the high probability of a repeated collapse and flooding,” it added.

Rescuers have been unable to establish contact with the Pioneer miners since a rock collapse on March 18, though officials said they believed the 13 miners may still be alive.