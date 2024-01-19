Russia’s Novosibirsk Declares State of Emergency Over Growing Heating Outages

Authorities in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk on Friday declared a state of emergency amid a series of heating pipe bursts that have left residents without central heating in freezing temperatures.

“Unfortunately, in the area of the heating system failure... things are getting worse,” Novosibirsk region Governor Andrei Travnikov wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

Utility workers discovered three pipe leaks in a single Novosibirsk neighborhood over the past 24 hours, Travnikov added.

Despite the unfolding crisis, Novosibirsk’s Mayor’s Office was reported to have banned residents from taking to the streets in protest against the heating outages.