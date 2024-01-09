Deputy Mayor, Plant Managers Detained Over Major Power Outage in Moscow Region

A Moscow region official and two senior executives at a military production plant have been detained over ongoing power outages outside the Russian capital, Russia’s Investigative Committee said Tuesday, as subzero temperatures grip much of the country.

At least 21,000 people had power knocked out in their homes in the town of Podolsk last Thursday when a heating main burst at the Klimovsk Specialized Ammunition Plant. Regional authorities initially claimed they had no control over the plant's operations since it is a military site.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said that Podolsk’s deputy mayor was accused of abusing power when he issued a certificate of readiness for the boiler house that broke down at the plant.

“Knowing about the need to check the equipment for the heating season, as well as the presence of its defects, [the deputy mayor] signed the inspection readiness act for the 2023-24 heating period and issued a certificate of readiness to the plant, which led to an accident in the heating pipeline,” it said.