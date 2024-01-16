10 Injured By Flood of Boiling Water in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod

A heating main burst in the central Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod has flooded streets with boiling-hot water, burning several passersby, local media and health officials said Tuesday.

Videos posted on social media showed steam rising from snowy streets and sidewalks as pedestrians attempted to navigate the hazardous environment.

“I can’t see a damn thing. It’s a banya out here,” a man could be heard saying in one video.

More than 3,000 residents of 20 apartment buildings were reportedly left without heating following the main burst, according to local Telegram news channels.