Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Drunk Train Driver Causes Rail Collision in Russia

Freight wagons tossed into the snow. Russian Investigative Committee

Two trains collided in Russia's Chelyabinsk region late Monday, with law enforcement officials saying one of the drivers involved in the crash was likely intoxicated.

“A medical screening showed the locomotive driver had alcohol in his bloodstream,” the transportation unit of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement.

The law enforcement body said the driver is thought to have continued past a stop signal, thus causing the incident on Monday evening.

No injuries were reported in the collision.

The Investigative Committee said it was carrying out a preliminary probe into safety violations by “those responsible for the railway.”

A video published by police investigators showed several train cars tossed into the snow.

Astra, a news channel on the messaging app Telegram, said a preliminary investigation revealed that the locomotive driver had been drinking while operating the train.

It was not immediately possible to verify Astra’s claims.

Read more about: Accidents , Chelyabinsk

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

off-limits

Russian Journalists Barred from Siberian Mine Disaster Survivors — Novaya Gazeta

“Access to the victims is not allowed on doctors’ recommendations,” authorities said.
tragic trend

Timeline: Russia’s Worst Mining Disasters

Russia's vast mining industry has a record of deadly accidents stretching back decades.
coastal crash

Passenger Plane Wreckage Found in Eastern Russia, 28 Feared Dead

Search and rescue efforts were paused after night fell and news agencies quoted local sources as saying it appeared that all passengers and crew had died...
Mystery Unsolved

Russian Investigators Are Reopening the Dyatlov Pass Case. But What Is It?

Nine hikers died in the mysterious Dyatlov Pass incident in 1959.