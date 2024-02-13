Drunk Train Driver Causes Rail Collision in Russia

Two trains collided in Russia's Chelyabinsk region late Monday, with law enforcement officials saying one of the drivers involved in the crash was likely intoxicated.

“A medical screening showed the locomotive driver had alcohol in his bloodstream,” the transportation unit of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement.

The law enforcement body said the driver is thought to have continued past a stop signal, thus causing the incident on Monday evening.

No injuries were reported in the collision.