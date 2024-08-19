Petrochemical Plant Explosion in Russia’s Bashkortostan Injures 3

Eyewitness photos and videos showed thick black smoke billowing out of the plant. At least one security camera video caught the moment of the explosion followed by fire shortly before noon local time.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. Fire crews were able to contain the fire after about an hour.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said liquefied gas began burning after a “depressurization on an overhead gas pipeline.”

The mayor’s office in the city of Sterlitamak said the explosion occurred at a “product pipeline” of the Sterlitamakskiy Neftekhimicheskiy plant. The city is located around 120 kilometers (74.6 miles) south of the regional capital Ufa.

At least three people were injured by an explosion and fire at a petrochemical plant in the republic of Bashkortostan, local authorities said early Monday.

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once Monthly Annual Continue Not ready to support today?

Remind me later .