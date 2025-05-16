Candle Factory Explosion Injures 3 in Bashkortostan

At least three people were seriously injured and one remains missing after an explosion and fire at a candle factory in the republic of Bashkortostan, emergency authorities said Friday.
The blaze broke out around 8 a.m. local time at the Svecha plant in the city of Salavat, located around 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) southeast of Moscow.
The local branch of the Emergency Situations Ministry said the fire was caused by a “violation of industrial safety procedures” that led to the “depressurization of furnace equipment,” resulting in an explosion that destroyed a production building.
Footage shared by emergency services showed firefighters working around the charred remains of a partially collapsed structure.
Three people were hospitalized in critical condition, while rescue teams continued searching for a fourth person believed to be trapped under the rubble.
