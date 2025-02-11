Support The Moscow Times!
No Leaks Detected After Oil Tanker Explosion, Russian Officials Say

The oil tanker Koala at port Ust-Luga. mintrans.gov.ru

An explosion aboard an oil tanker in the Gulf of Finland off the coast of northwestern Russia has not resulted in an oil spill, Russia’s Transportation Ministry said Tuesday.

The Koala tanker, built in 2003 and flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, is currently moored at the port of Ust-Luga with 130,000 metric tons of fuel oil.

Fears of a potential spill emerged after an explosion occurred in the tanker’s engine room on Sunday morning. Neighboring Finland had said it was preparing for a possible oil spill and accused Russian authorities of failing to provide updates.

“No oil product leaks were detected,” Russia’s Transportation Ministry said in a statement on Telegram, adding that booms had been installed around the tanker to contain any potential leaks.

Emergency authorities delivered pumps from the Arctic city of Murmansk to begin the complex task of offloading the 130,000 tons of fuel oil.

The Transportation Ministry also confirmed that the Koala was not at risk of sinking, its crew members were unharmed and the vessel’s cargo fuel tanks had not been damaged in the explosion.

