Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Probes Explosion on Oil Tanker

By AFP
The Koala ship Aleksandr Drozdenko / Telegram

An explosion Sunday on an oil tanker at a port in northwest Russia forced the crew to evacuate and was being investigated, the country's Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport (Rosmorrechflot) said.

The Rosmorrechflot wrote on Telegram that "an explosion took place in the engine room" of the Koala ship in Ust-Luga port west of St. Petersburg on Sunday morning.

It said the crew fled the vessel, but the blast did not cause "a spill of the cargo or a leak of oil products," and there was no risk of the ship sinking.

"The appropriate agencies are investigating the incident," it said, and the ship's condition would be inspected.

Ship tracking site Vesselfinder showed that the Koala, built in 2023 and flying the Antigua and Barbuda flag, arrived at Ust-Luga on Thursday.

Russia's Baza Telegram channel wrote that the ship is carrying 130,000 tonnes of heavy fuel oil.

Two tankers carrying oil were wrecked in the Black Sea in December, causing a massive spill of fuel that is still washing up ashore.

The United States in January designated more than 180 Russian ships it assesses to be part of Russia's "shadow fleet" exporting crude oil despite Western sanctions. The Koala is not on this list.

Ukraine's security services in January claimed to have used drones to strike a fuel terminal at Ust-Luga, saying that "through it, Russia sells oil and gas with the help of the 'shadow fleet."

Read more about: Leningrad region , Oil

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

As Oil Prices Rally, Familiar Russia-Saudi Tensions Set to Rise

The OPEC+ oil cartel is set for a fresh showdown over its post-pandemic strategy to balance prices and production.

Russia To Raise Oil Production Under New OPEC+ Deal

Oil prices jump as Russia secures deal to increase production in February.

Foreign Adversaries Could Use Tundra Oil Spill to Discredit Russia, Security Chief Warns

Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev accused Western powers of seeking to destabilize Russia.

Russia's Rosneft Applies to Participate in Bashneft Privatization

Russian laws forbid companies in which the government owns a stake of more than 25 percent from participating in privatization deals. The company is not...