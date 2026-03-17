FSB Arrests Krasnodar Region Health Minister for Alleged Fraud

Russia’s FSB security service has arrested the health minister of the southern Krasnodar region on suspicion of fraud, the state-run news agency TASS reported Tuesday.

Yevgeny Filippov, who has served as Krasnodar’s health minister since 2013, is allegedly accused of using his post to illegally enrich himself and his family. The charges he is said to face carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Law enforcement authorities have not publicly commented on the report.

Filippov’s reported arrest comes after a number of high-ranking officials in the Krasnodar region have faced criminal prosecution over the past year, including former deputy governors Alexander Vlasov and Alexander Kainov, suggesting a pattern of intensified pressure on regional elites.