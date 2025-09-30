Russian Deputy Governor Arrested on Corruption Charges After Stepping Down to Fight in Ukraine

The deputy governor of southern Russia’s Krasnodar region has been arrested on corruption suspicions hours after announcing he was stepping down to fight in Ukraine, local media reported Monday, citing law enforcement sources.

Alexander Vlasov is accused of large-scale fraud and abuse of power in a commercial organization, according to the Kommersant business daily.

He also reportedly faces charges of embezzling donations meant for Russian volunteer fighters in Ukraine.

“The volunteer Cossacks experienced an acute shortage of uniforms and equipment and had to buy it with their own money,” the local news outlet 93.ru quoted a source as saying.

Video shared by state-run media showed uniformed agents apprehending a man identified as Vlasov at an intersection in the regional capital of Krasnodar.

State news agencies reported Monday evening that authorities searched Vlasov’s office on the day that he announced his resignation and military deployment.

“It’s a great honor to serve your homeland and be its worthy son,” Vlasov told a televised meeting of Cossacks in his announcement shortly before his arrest.

Vlasov has served as the Krasnodar region’s deputy governor in charge of Cossack affairs and sports development since September 2020.

The Oktyabrsky District Court in the city of Krasnodar is expected to rule on Vlasov’s arrest on Tuesday, according to Interfax.