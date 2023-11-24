Russian Man Who Faked Death to Avoid Ukraine War Handed 5-Year Sentence

A man in Siberia who bought a fake death certificate to avoid military service in Ukraine has been sentenced to five years in a penal colony, the local news outlet Sibir.Realii reported Friday, citing public court records.

Zorigto Arabzhaev, from the republic of Buryatia, was mobilized to fight in Ukraine in November 2022 as part of the Kremlin’s “partial” mobilization.

After four months of military service, Arabzhaev was allowed to take family leave but failed to return to his outpost on time.

When military police came to Arabzhaev’s home, his son presented them with a forged death certificate issued in his father’s name.

Authorities detected the forgery and arrested Arabzhaev in May.