Overnight Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Russia Kill 1, Set Oil Depots Ablaze

An overnight Ukrainian drone attack in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region has killed a woman, local authorities said early Thursday, as other drone strikes across the country set several oil depots ablaze.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems destroyed six drones in the republic of Adygea, three each in the Bryansk and Krasnodar regions, as well as one drone each in the Rostov, Belgorod, Kursk and Oryol regions.
Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said a home had been “completely destroyed” and one woman was killed in an overnight drone strike in the town of Slavyansk-on-Kuban, around 70 kilometers northwest of the regional capital.
“Unfortunately, a resident of the district died. I offer my deepest and most sincere condolences to her family and friends,” Kondratyev said on Telegram.
In the neighboring republic of Adygea, meanwhile, regional head Murat Kumpilov said drone attacks set fire to an oil depot in the village of Enem, engulfing an area of around 400 square meters. He said no one was injured.
An oil depot fire was also reported in the central Tombov region, where authorities said a drone attack set an oil storage tank at the Platonovskaya depot ablaze.
Russia’s Defense Ministry did not mention the drone attack in Tombov in any of its statements on Thursday morning.
While there was no immediate comment from Kyiv about the overnight strikes, Ukraine has previously claimed responsibility for similar attacks on Russian energy sites.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.