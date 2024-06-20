Overnight Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Russia Kill 1, Set Oil Depots Ablaze

An overnight Ukrainian drone attack in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region has killed a woman, local authorities said early Thursday, as other drone strikes across the country set several oil depots ablaze.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems destroyed six drones in the republic of Adygea, three each in the Bryansk and Krasnodar regions, as well as one drone each in the Rostov, Belgorod, Kursk and Oryol regions.

Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said a home had been “completely destroyed” and one woman was killed in an overnight drone strike in the town of Slavyansk-on-Kuban, around 70 kilometers northwest of the regional capital.

“Unfortunately, a resident of the district died. I offer my deepest and most sincere condolences to her family and friends,” Kondratyev said on Telegram.