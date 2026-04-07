Krasnodar Vice Governor Arrested on Fraud Charges

The vice governor of the southern Krasnodar region was placed in pre-trial detention on Tuesday, as authorities detailed corruption allegations involving land zoning violations and illegal business mergers.

Andrei Korobka, who has supervised the region’s agro-industrial complex since 2015, was arrested on fraud charges. The Leninsky District Court ruled he must remain in custody until at least June 6, pending an investigation into an alleged land-rezoning scheme.

Investigators claim that Korobka accepted 15 million rubles ($190,600) in January from an unidentified developer to illegally authorize residential construction on land designated for industrial use.

“Korobka failed to fulfill the undertaken obligations and embezzled the funds,” the regional court system’s press service said.

Investigators had argued that Korobka, given his high-ranking position, could pressure witnesses or destroy evidence if released from custody.