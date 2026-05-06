Moscow Court Orders Seizure of Stake in Farming Giant Rusagro

A judge in Moscow ruled Tuesday that Vadim Moshkovich, the billionaire founder of the agriculture giant Rusagro, must transfer his stake in the company to the state as he stands trial.

Moshkovich, Russia’s 51st-wealthiest person according to Forbes, was arrested in March 2025. He faces a string of charges, including fraud and bribery, all of which he has denied in court.

A judge at the Khamovnichesky District Court ruled Tuesday to transfer Moshkovich’s stake in Rusagro to the state, as well as stakes owned by his wife and the company’s former CEO, Maxim Basov.

Their combined shares total 68% ownership, according to Reuters, which valued the stake at 67 billion ​rubles ($886 million).

In addition to the company shares, the court ordered the seizure of 14 billion rubles ($187 million) from Moshkovich’s bank accounts and billions of dollars in cash reportedly discovered during police searches.