Russian State Prosecutors Seek Forfeiture of Jailed Billionaire’s Assets

Russian state prosecutors have filed a lawsuit to seize the assets of Vadim Moshkovich, an EU-sanctioned billionaire currently held in a Moscow jail, the RBC news outlet reported Friday.

A deputy prosecutor general filed the asset forfeiture lawsuit in Moscow’s Khamovnichesky District Court, according to documents cited by RBC, but the total value of the assets targeted for seizure was not disclosed.

The lawsuit also names Moshkovich’s wife, the former CEO of agricultural giant Rusagro and the company’s former head of investor relations. Two corporate entities are also listed as co-defendants.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Moshkovich founded Rusagro in 2004 and has an estimated net worth of $2.9 billion. He is the first Forbes-listed billionaire to be arrested after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.