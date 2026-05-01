Russian State Prosecutors Seek Forfeiture of Jailed Billionaire’s Assets

Russian state prosecutors have filed a lawsuit to seize the assets of Vadim Moshkovich, an EU-sanctioned billionaire currently held in a Moscow jail, the RBC news outlet reported Friday.
A deputy prosecutor general filed the asset forfeiture lawsuit in Moscow’s Khamovnichesky District Court, according to documents cited by RBC, but the total value of the assets targeted for seizure was not disclosed.
The lawsuit also names Moshkovich’s wife, the former CEO of agricultural giant Rusagro and the company’s former head of investor relations. Two corporate entities are also listed as co-defendants.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday.
Moshkovich founded Rusagro in 2004 and has an estimated net worth of $2.9 billion. He is the first Forbes-listed billionaire to be arrested after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Held in pre-trial detention since March 2025, Moshkovich initially faced charges of large-scale fraud and abuse of power. But last summer, investigators leveled additional accusations of bribery against him.
Moshkovich has denied all charges.
In January, authorities announced that the investigation into Moshkovich and former Rusagro CEO Maksim Basov had been completed.
The EU sanctioned Moshkovich in 2022 after he attended a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and top business leaders on the day the invasion of Ukraine began.
Shortly after the sanctions were imposed, Moshkovich resigned as chairman of Rusagro — Russia’s largest listed agricultural firm — and reduced his controlling stake to below 50%.
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