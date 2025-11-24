Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Lithuania Jails Ukrainian for Carrying Out Arson Attack Blamed on Russia

By AFP
Danylo Bardadym. Elta / Ukrinform.ru

A court in Lithuania on Monday sentenced a young Ukrainian man to three years and four months in prison for setting fire to an IKEA store in Vilnius last year.

Danylo Bardadym was said to have placed a bomb inside the IKEA store in May 2024, which exploded during the night, causing a fire that was quickly extinguished. No one was killed or injured in the attack.

A judge in Vilnius said Bardadym, a Ukrainian citizen, committed "an act of terrorism" in Vilnius and also "an attempted terrorist attack" in the northern city of Siauliai, which is home to a NATO airbase.

Prosecutors said Bardadym had acted "in the interest of a foreign military intelligence service" and that Russia had been "aware" of his plans.

Bardadym, who was 17 at the time, was allegedly promised a car and 10,000 euros ($11,500) for his actions, they added.

He was also convicted of "training for terrorist purposes," travelling to Riga in neighboring Latvia "for terrorist purposes and possession of explosives," the judge added.

Read more about: Lithuania , Court cases

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Influencer Blinovskaya Jailed 5 Years for Tax Fraud

Yelena Blinovskaya was arrested in 2023 on suspicion of underreporting nearly $11.1 million in earnings from online services.
2 Min read

Far East Court Overturns Release of Anti-Putin Shaman From Psychiatric Facility

Prosecutors had appealed a lower court’s December ruling to move Alexander Gabyshev to a less restrictive hospital, his lawyer said.
1 Min read

Russian Judge Upholds 3-Year Jail Sentence for French Researcher

Laurent Vinatier was sentenced to jail in October on charges of gathering information about the Russian military and violating the country’s “foreign...
1 Min read

Adidas Pulls Soviet-Themed Shirts After International Criticism

Lithuania's MFA accused Adidas of “imperial nostalgia” for releasing a women’s jersey with “USSR” printed on it.