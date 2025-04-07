American in Russia Forcibly Sent to Psychiatric Hospital Ahead of Criminal Trial

A U.S. man awaiting trial in Russia on charges of assaulting a police officer was forcibly sent to a psychiatric hospital, the state-run TASS news agency reported Sunday, citing court documents.

Joseph Tater, 46, was arrested in Moscow in August and charged with assaulting a police officer after allegedly harassing employees of the hotel where he was staying. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court approved a request from doctors for Tater’s involuntary hospitalization, citing signs of mental illness, TASS reported.

A medical commission from Moscow's Alexeyev Psychiatric Clinical Hospital found on March 15 that Tater exhibited “tension, impulsiveness [and] delusional ideas,” including a sense of persecution and “a lack of critical attitude toward his state,” according to the report.

It was unclear when the court issued the order for hospitalization.