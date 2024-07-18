U.S. Jails Russian Businessman for Smuggling Military-Grade Electronics

The United States has handed a three-year prison sentence to a Russian businessman who admitted to smuggling military-grade electronics to Russia, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Maxim Marchenko, who lived and operated several companies in Hong Kong, was arrested in September and pleaded guilty to smuggling and money laundering in a New York court in March.

The U.S. accused Marchenko and two unidentified co-conspirators of using shell companies to buy and send dual-use OLED micro-displays to Russia in violation of sanctions imposed after Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“The technology that Marchenko and his co-conspirators fraudulently procured have significant military applications, such as rifle scopes, night vision goggles, thermal optics and other weapon systems,” the Justice Department said in a statement.