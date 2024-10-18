U.S. Sanctions Chinese Firms Producing Drones for Russia

Washington unveiled new sanctions Thursday targeting China-based companies linked to the production of drones that Russia has deployed in its war against Ukraine.

It marks the first time the U.S. sanctioned Chinese companies “directly developing and producing complete weapons systems in partnership with Russian firms,” the U.S. Treasury Department said.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said it “was the first time we actually saw a Chinese company manufacturing a weapon itself that then was used on the battlefield by Russia.”

“That is why we continue to work with our allies and partners around the world to make clear to China that this practice is unacceptable and they need to take steps to counter it,” he added.

China and Russia have drawn closer since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Beijing maintains that it is neutral in the conflict, but Western governments including the U.S. argue that China's diplomatic and economic support helps to sustain Moscow's war of aggression.

Beijing hit back against the measures Friday, saying it “firmly opposes the United States' illegal unilateral sanctions on Chinese companies and absolutely does not accept its groundless accusations and pressure.”

“China has never provided lethal weapons to any party in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, strictly controls the export of dual-use items including drones, and opposes the use of civilian drones for military purposes,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

“China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and citizens,” Mao told journalists.