Moscow Court Orders Psychiatric Treatment for U.S. Man Accused of Attacking Police Officer

A Moscow court on Monday ordered that U.S. citizen Joseph Tater be committed to a psychiatric hospital for compulsory treatment after he was accused of attacking a police officer last year.

The judge ruled Tater unfit to stand trial and approved a prosecution request for him to undergo compulsory medical treatment at a specialized inpatient psychiatric facility.

His lawyer told reporters that she plans to appeal the ruling, which was handed down at a closed-door hearing.

Tater, 46, was arrested in Moscow in August and charged with assaulting a police officer after allegedly harassing employees of the hotel where he was staying.

He had already been transferred from pre-trial detention to a psychiatric ward before Monday’s ruling.