American Rejects U.S. Citizenship in Russian Court, Russian Media Says

An American rejected his U.S. citizenship in a Moscow court on Thursday, saying he was the victim of political persecution in the United States, Russian state news agencies reported.

Joseph Tater was in court after being accused of assaulting a police officer after abusing staff at a hotel in the Russian capital last month.

In an appeal hearing at the Moscow City Court, he criticized the U.S. government and media outlets, demanded two embassy officials leave and said he had been targeted by the CIA for years.

“My life is being threatened in the United States,” Russian state news agencies quoted Tater as saying in court.

He alleged the CIA killed his mother while she was in the hospital, and that he had been arrested in the U.S. on false charges. His lawyer told the judge he had come to Russia "with the purpose of obtaining political asylum in connection with persecution by the relevant authorities in the United States."