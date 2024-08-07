U.S.-Russian Woman Pleads Guilty to Treason, Lawyer Says

A dual U.S.-Russian citizen standing trial for having donated money to a Ukrainian charity pleaded guilty to treason charges, her lawyer told state media on Wednesday.

Ksenia Karelina was arrested in January while visiting her family in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg. She faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty of treason.

“She admits her guilt, yes,” her lawyer Mikhail Mushailov was quoted as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency following a closed hearing.

Mushailov said he expects the Sverdlovsk Regional Court to deliver a verdict at its next hearing on Thursday. However, local media outlets, citing the court, reported that the verdict would be announced at a later date.