Pskov Court Jails U.S. Citizen 14 Days Over Pro-Ukraine Message – Report

Vasily Kuzmichenok / Moskva News Agency

A court in northwestern Russia’s Pskov region ordered a U.S. citizen to be jailed for 14 days after he was accused of writing pro-Ukrainian messages on his phone, regional media reported Monday.

Alexander Antonov, who also holds Russian and Ukrainian citizenship, was alleged to have written the phrase Slava Ukraini (“Glory to Ukraine”) somewhere on his phone, according to the exiled news outlet Pskovskaya Gubernia. It was not immediately clear whether the phrase was made in private or visible to the public.

Russia’s Justice Ministry added the phrase to its list of Nazi symbols and slogans in January 2024. The public display or propaganda of Nazi symbols is punished by up to 15 days in jail, according to Russian law.

Pskovskaya Gubernia reported that Russian border agents at the crossing between Estonia and the Pskov region found the offending phrase while examining Antonov’s phone. It did not specify whether Antonov was traveling to or from Russia.

Without indicating the source of its information, the news outlet said the Pechora District Court ruled to confiscate Antonov’s phone in addition to handing him the 14-day jail sentence.

The Moscow Times was unable to find Antonov’s administrative case on the court’s website. It was not immediately clear when Russian border agents examined Antonov’s phone and when his trial took place.

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, officials have issued thousands of jail sentences and fines against people for publicly criticizing the war or showing support for Ukraine.

