American Man Jailed in Russia Faces New Charges

A U.S. citizen jailed in Russia for kicking a police officer two years ago appeared in court on Thursday to face new charges of allegedly punching prison guards and an investigator, Russian media reported.

Robert Gilman, 30, was found guilty of attacking a policeman while drunk in the western city of Voronezh in 2022 and sentenced to four and a half years in jail, which was later reduced to three and a half years following an appeal.

While jailed for that conviction, Gilman allegedly punched prison staff "in the head" on two separate occasions, once during an inspection of his cell in September 2023 and again in October, according to prosecutors cited by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Days later he attacked a criminal investigator and, after being moved to a pre-trial detention center, struck another prison guard during a search, the agency reported.