×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Russian Soldiers Charged With Killing U.S. Man Who Fought for Moscow in Eastern Ukraine

Russell Bentley. Russell Bentley / VK

Four Russian soldiers have been arrested and charged with torturing and murdering Russell Bentley, a U.S. citizen who had fought alongside pro-Kremlin rebels in eastern Ukraine, Russian investigators said Friday.

Bentley, a 64-year-old self-described communist from Dallas, Texas, joined pro-Russia separatists in 2014 to fight against Ukrainian forces. He went missing in the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk in April and was later found dead.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, identified the suspects as Russian Armed Forces servicemen Vitaly Vansyatsky, Vladislav Agaltsev, Vladimir Bazhin and Andrei Iordanov.

According to investigators, three of the men tortured Bentley on April 8, leading to his death. Vansyatsky and Agaltsev then allegedly blew up a car with Bentley’s body inside and ordered Bazhin to conceal the remains.

The men face charges including abuse of power resulting in death, as well as desecration and concealment of a body.

The motive behind Bentley’s murder has not been disclosed, but his allies have speculated that he may have been mistaken for a spy. Bentley’s wife, Lyudmila, previously claimed that Russian soldiers from a tank battalion abducted him.

Bentley, nicknamed “Texas” by his fellow servicemen, fought for the Donetsk-based Vostok battalion between 2014 and 2017 and became a Russian citizen in 2021.

Read more about: Occupied Ukraine , Court cases , Murder , United States

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysiss and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

American Man Jailed in Russia Faces New Charges

Robert Gilman was jailed in 2022 after he attacked a police officer while drunk in the western city of Voronezh.
2 Min read

Russian Court Jails American Soldier for Theft, Death Threats

U.S. army soldier Gordon Black's lawyer intends to appeal the verdict, state media reported.
1 Min read

U.S. Soldier Held in Russia Denies Threatening to Kill Girlfriend

Russian media outlets reported that Staff Sgt. Gordon Black pleaded "partially" guilty to theft charges.
1 Min read

Russia Jails U.S. Teacher for 14 Years on Drug Charges

Marc Fogel, a former U.S. diplomat, is among several Americans currently in Russian prisons.