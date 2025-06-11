Shlosberg Placed Under House Arrest Pending Trial

A court in the northwestern city of Pskov has placed opposition politician Lev Shlosberg under house arrest pending trial on charges of “discrediting” the Russian military, independent media reported Wednesday.
Shlosberg, a senior member of the liberal party Yabloko, was arrested and charged with Russia’s wartime censorship offense on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the Pskov City Court ordered Shlosberg to be placed under house arrest until Aug. 8, according to independent outlets RusNews and Sotavision. The hearing was held behind closed doors at the plaintiffs’ request.
Yabloko said party chairman Nikolai Rybakov was present to support Shlosberg.
Authorities accuse Shlosberg, who has remained in Russia despite his opposition to the war, of calling for a ceasefire in Ukraine during a debate with historian Yury Pivovarov in January. A video of that debate was published on the Russian social media website Odnoklassniki.
In January, law enforcement authorities pressed criminal charges against Shlosberg for failing to comply with Russia’s “foreign agent” law. He could face up to two years in prison if convicted of those charges.
Shlosberg, who used to head Yabloko’s Pskov region branch, regularly condemns Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, having called it a “tragedy” on social media. Some exiled opposition figures have criticized Shlosberg for not taking a harder line against the war.
Russia’s Justice Ministry labeled the opposition politician a “foreign agent” in June 2023. Under the “foreign agent” law, individuals must include a lengthy disclaimer on all of their public statements, including social media posts.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.