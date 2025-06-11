Shlosberg Placed Under House Arrest Pending Trial

A court in the northwestern city of Pskov has placed opposition politician Lev Shlosberg under house arrest pending trial on charges of “discrediting” the Russian military, independent media reported Wednesday.

Shlosberg, a senior member of the liberal party Yabloko, was arrested and charged with Russia’s wartime censorship offense on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Pskov City Court ordered Shlosberg to be placed under house arrest until Aug. 8, according to independent outlets RusNews and Sotavision. The hearing was held behind closed doors at the plaintiffs’ request.

Yabloko said party chairman Nikolai Rybakov was present to support Shlosberg.