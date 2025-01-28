Kamchatka Court Jails Local Yabloko Party Leader 2 Years for Anti-War Posts

A court in Far East Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula sentenced Vladimir Yefimov, the head of the local branch of the liberal opposition party Yabloko, to two years in prison for violating wartime censorship laws.

Yefimov, 70, was arrested in May 2022, shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and outlawed criticism of the war. He was accused of “discrediting” the Russian military by condemning Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities in Facebook posts.

In March 2023, Yefimov was convicted of those charges and fined, and in June 2024, his sentence was converted to six months of supervised release. However, authorities arrested him again last summer for allegedly violating a court-imposed ban on posting online.

On Tuesday, the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky City Court found Yefimov guilty of “discrediting” the military and sentenced him to two years in prison. He was also banned from managing websites for four years, according to the state-run news agency TASS.