Russia Opens Criminal Case Against Opposition Politician Shlosberg

Russia has opened a criminal case against opposition politician Lev Shlosberg for allegedly failing to comply with restrictions on “foreign agents.”

Shlosberg, who chairs the Pskov regional branch of the liberal Yabloko party, was designated as a “foreign agent” last year for opposing the war in Ukraine as well as “spreading false information about the decisions and policies” of Russia’s government.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it had charged him with “evading the duties of a foreign agent” — a discriminatory measure requiring foreign agents to disclose their status in any material they publish online.

The charges came after authorities searched Shlosberg’s apartment, as well as the home of his 95-year-old father, on Wednesday morning. The politician was released following police questioning.