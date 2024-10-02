Russia Opens Criminal Case Against Opposition Politician Shlosberg

Russia has opened a criminal case against opposition politician Lev Shlosberg for allegedly failing to comply with restrictions on “foreign agents.”
Shlosberg, who chairs the Pskov regional branch of the liberal Yabloko party, was designated as a “foreign agent” last year for opposing the war in Ukraine as well as “spreading false information about the decisions and policies” of Russia’s government.
Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it had charged him with “evading the duties of a foreign agent” — a discriminatory measure requiring foreign agents to disclose their status in any material they publish online.
The charges came after authorities searched Shlosberg’s apartment, as well as the home of his 95-year-old father, on Wednesday morning. The politician was released following police questioning.
Shlosberg, one of the few anti-war voices remaining in Russia, faces up to two years in prison if convicted.
“The [police] order mentioned the lack of labeling, but Lev is attentive to the authorities' requirements and always labels all his publications. He complies with the law,” his wife Zhanna told reporters.
“In my personal opinion, this is just another intimidation tactic,” she said of the police searches.
Hundreds of journalists, activists and civil society figures have been branded “foreign agents” in recent years amid the Kremlin's widening crackdown on independent media and the opposition.
Individuals branded as “foreign agents" are required to submit financial reports to the Justice Ministry and label all their communications and public statements with a lengthy disclaimer.
Russia’s Justice Ministry typically updates its list of foreign agents every Friday.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.