Russian Billionaire Vadim Moshkovich Placed in Pre-Trial Detention on Fraud Charges

A Moscow court on Thursday placed sanctioned billionaire Vadim Moshkovich in pre-trial detention for up to two months on fraud charges.

Moshkovich, founder of Russia’s largest agricultural conglomerate, Rusagro, was arrested on Wednesday. The company confirmed police searches at its offices but declined to comment on Moshkovich’s arrest.

Reuters reported that his detention was connected to an alleged conflict with the founders of Solnechny Produkti, a major supplier of vegetable oils and fats in Russia.

Moshkovich, Russia’s 55th wealthiest person with an estimated net worth of $2.7 billion, is the first Forbes-listed billionaire to be arrested in Russia since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.