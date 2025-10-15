Chelyabinsk Court Orders Billionaire Strukov to Pay $50M Over Mining Accident

A court has ordered mining tycoon and Chelyabinsk region lawmaker Konstantin Strukov to pay 3.9 billion rubles ($49.3 million) in damages for environmental harm caused in one of Russia’s worst mining accidents in recent years, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

Strukov’s former company, the gold producer Yuzhuralzoloto, was accused of systemic violations that led to an April 2024 dam collapse, which released toxic waste into nearby rivers and contaminated farmland.

Chelyabinsk’s Plastsky City Court ultimately found Strukov personally liable for the accident, citing his failure to invest in critical infrastructure and enforce safety regulations and labor protections at the work site, according to court documents.

The regional court system’s press service told Interfax that Strukov was found guilty on Tuesday evening of having caused major environmental damage as a result of negligence.